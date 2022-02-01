Wieder to Run for Assembly in Newly Drawn Majority Orthodox District in Rockland

NEW YORK -

Rockland County Democratic legislator Aron Wieder.

Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder will soon announce a run for state Assembly in a newly drawn district that is majority Orthodox Jewish, multiple sources close to Wieder tell Hamodia.

Rockland’s Orthodox community has for years been divided into three Assembly districts, and never comprised more than 30% of any one district. Wieder has in the past run for the 98th Assembly seat, losing in the general election in 2016, and losing in the Democratic primary in 2012 and 2014. But in the newly proposed district lines drawn by the state Democratic majority, the 97th Assembly district is majority Orthodox Jewish, giving Wieder a serious shot at defeating other Democratic challengers and the incumbent Republican, Mike Lawler.

David Greenfield, a Democratic former city Councilman from Brooklyn who worked on the redistricting process, told Hamodia, “Legislative districts should represent communities of similar interests, and we worked for the past year to make the case that these Orthodox communities of interest need to be united. It’s a significant achievement that the Orthodox community of Monsey now has a seat they can run for and win. And having another Orthodox representative in the Assembly would be a game changer for not just the Orthodox community of Rockland, but for the Orthodox community across the state.”

Greenfield said that a victory by a Democrat would provide a benefit to the entire district. “A Republican can’t get anything done in an Assembly that has a supermajority of Democrats. Having a Democrat — who has the ability to pass legislation, bring back resources and work with the governor as a member of the majority— represent the area, would be a serious gain for all residents of the district.”

Wieder himself would not confirm to Hamodia whether he is running, only saying he is “giving it some serious thought.”

“With the newly drawn lines, all communities in Rockland County will finally have the ability to be represented in the majority caucus in Albany,” Wieder said. “I haven’t yet made a decision, but a lot of friends and constituents are strongly urging me to run.”

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (D-Borogh Park, Midwood), who is currently the sole Chassidic legislator in Albany, told Hamodia he was excited at the prospect of being joined by Wieder.

“It would be great to have Aron Wieder as a partner in the New York State Assembly,” Eichenstein said. “Aron is uniquely qualified and would be ready to hit the ground running on day one.”

