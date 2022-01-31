Security Forces Raid Terrorist Infrastructure in Jordan Valley

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 3:17 pm |

IDF, Israeli Border Police and Israel Police troops operated to thwart terrorist infrastructure in the Jordan Valley area overnight Sunday.

The troops apprehended nine suspects who were transferred to the Israeli Border Police for questioning. In addition, 16 illegal vehicles, a handgun, and stolen military ammunition and equipment were confiscated.

During the raid, violent riots erupted in a number of locations, during which dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks and an IED at IDF troops. The troops responded with riot dispersal means to restore order.

The operation is part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts to thwart terrorism in the area, which wounds and kills innocent people.