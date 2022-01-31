Lebanon Claims 15 Israeli Spy Networks Uncovered

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1:44 pm |

View of the Israel-Lebanon border, as it seen from the northern Israeli town of Shlomi, (Flash90)

Lebanese security forces say they have uncovered more than 15 Israeli spy networks, according to The Times of Israel, citing a report Monday in the Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper.

The paper touted it as “one of Lebanon’s biggest security operations” in over a decade, acting against the alleged spy rings across the country.

About 20 suspects were arrested in the roundup, accused by the Lebanese Internal Security Forces Directorate of collecting information pertaining to Hezbollah and various Palestinian factions in the country.

In Damascus, a man was also arrested for providing maps of roads and buildings in the Syrian capital.

The paper said that the suspects came from different countries, among them Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians.