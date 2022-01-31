BDE: Esther Pollard Niftar; Dedicated Life to Freeing Husband Jonathan

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1:19 am |

Esther Pollard, the wife of Jonathan Pollard, passed away Monday morning at Hadassah Hospital.

She had been in the ICU unit of the COVID ward, after she contracted the coronavirus while also fighting cancer.

Esther had dedicated her life to freeing her husband Jonathan from an American prison, after he pleaded guilty to passing classified information to Israel, and he received an unprecedented life sentence.

Jonathan was paroled in 2015 after serving 30 years in prison, and he and Esther moved to Israel in late 2020.

The levayah will be held Monday at Har Hamenuchos.

Baruch dayan ha’emes.