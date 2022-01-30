Thousands of National-Religious Yeshivah Students March Against Religious Reforms

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 6:08 am |

A view of the crowd at the protest march in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Red Line Protest)

Thousands of youths from the national religious community participated Sunday morning in a march to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel and of the Chief Rabbinate.

At the beginning of the march, the youth received the blessing of the Chief Rabbis, Harav David Lau and Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef. They marched toward the Knesset and demonstrated during the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The marchers called on Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana to end his reforms of the kashrus and conversion systems and to preserve the status quo at the Kosel.

Liba Center Director Oren Henig called the march “living testimony that the national-religious community is united against Minister Kahana’s antireligious reforms.

“On Sunday, thousands of students of the yeshivos will shout against the attempts to destroy the Jewish character of the State of Israel. It is time for unity in the people and not for division. It is time for Kahana to stop lying when he says that he has Rabbinical and public backing.”