Jewish Men Shoveling Snow in Brooklyn Stabbed

Two Jewish men shoveling snow on Motzoei Shabbos in Brooklyn were stabbed.

According to sources, a highly drunk perpetrator came up to a men and wordlessly stabbed him on finger. No words were exchanged.

The man then screamed, and his father came out of the house and together they took down the perp. After taking the man down, police and Hatzalah were called, a Hatzalah volunteer took the father’s blood pressure and noticed that it was low. After checking into it, it turned out that the father was slashed in the back, presumably while taking down the perp.

The suspect was later named as Christian Jerez, approximately 30 years of age.

Sources tell Hamodia that Jerez had a prior summons for public consumption of alcohol. He has been charged with felony assault.

The incident occurred on E. 17th Street between Avenue R & Quentin Road, in Brooklyn’s Homecrest neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. on Motzoei Shabbos.