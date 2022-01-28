Lavrov: Russia Does Not Want War With Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Friday, January 28, 2022 at 3:49 am |

A view shows Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia, Thursday. (REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow did not want war with Ukraine and spoke positively about security proposals received from the United States.

The U.S. proposals were better than proposals received from NATO, said Lavrov, who said he expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next couple of weeks.

Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin would decide how to respond to the proposals.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said earlier Friday that Russian warships have been rehearsing shooting at airborne and sea targets during exercises in the Black Sea to the south of Ukraine.

The exercises involving 20 navy vessels began on Wednesday and are part of a surge of military activity in the region that has put the West on edge during a standoff over Ukraine.

The Black Sea drills are expected to wrap up later on Friday.

Russian artillery forces in the southern Rostov region that borders Ukraine have also been practicing destroying enemy forces and armored vehicles with howitzers, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Black Sea drills, part a set of navy exercises taking place in numerous locations this month and next from the Pacific to the Atlantic, also practiced sweeping for mines.