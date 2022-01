Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 am |

(Mevasser Tov Moscow)

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a special memorial service was held on Thursday at the Great Jewish Museum in central Moscow.

Rabbi Lazar speaks. (Mevasser Tov Moscow)

The event was opened with Keil Malei Rachamim, recited by the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar.

Representatives of the government, dozens of ambassadors, heads of community and museum and many media outlets attended.