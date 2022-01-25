Coast Guard Searching For Survivors After Boast Capsized Off Florida Coast

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:54 pm |

A man sits on a capsized boat off the coast of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida on January 25, 2022. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

Rescuers are searching for 39 people believed to be on a boat that capsized off the coast of Florida on Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard was alerted after a man was recused by a civilian boat from the capsized vessel he had been clinging to, 45 miles away from Fort Pierce.

The rescued man said he and 39 others had left from Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night, heading towards the United States. They encountered severe weather that caused the vessel to capsize. None of the 40 people on the boat had been wearing a life jacket.

Officials said they believed it was a human smuggling operation.