BROOKLYN -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 3:49 pm |

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a”h. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver passed away Monday afternoon at the age of 77, after having been hospitalized for several weeks.

Silver, a Democrat who represented a district in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, was elected to the Assembly in 1976, and served as speaker from 1994 to 2015.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.