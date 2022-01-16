East Coast Braces for Winter Storm Starting Sunday Night

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:17 pm

Dangerous weekend weather conditions in the Midwest are expected to hit the East Coast on Sunday night through Monday.

Wind and snow are expected overnight, likely creating hazardous travel conditions. New York’s Hudson Valley is expecting as much as 3 feet of snow, and New York City could see up to 3 inches, which would be wiped away by rain on Monday.

“New York is poised to experience one of the largest storms so far this winter and our crews are out in full force preparing our roadways and staging critical assets,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “With freezing temperatures persisting and heavy snowfall forecasted, I’m urging all New York’s to pay close attention to their local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel throughout the duration of the storm.”