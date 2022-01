YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 1:51 pm |

MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Ayman Odeh, chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon, after complaining of chest pains.

Odeh, 47, was taken by ambulance from the Knesset to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center where he underwent tests in the cardiology department.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said the results of the tests did not reveal any problem requiring treatment but that he would remain under observation.