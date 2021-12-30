Palestinian Indicted for Attempted Stabbing Near Damascus Gate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:43 pm |

Israeli security forces at the scene of a terror attack outside Damascus Gate in Yerushalayim’s Old City earlier this month. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A Palestinian man was indicted for an attempted terror attack on two Jews walking past Damascus Gate a week and a half ago, The Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday.

The defendant, 22-year-old Ali Ajalin from Anata in the Yerushalayim area, pulled out a knife to stab one of them but failed, only managing to hit them. He then threw the knife away and fled, according to the police.

B’chasdei shamayim, the intended victims, identified as Breslov chassidim, were unharmed, though shaken by the experience.

Ajalin is being charged for a number of offenses, including an attempted terrorist attack.