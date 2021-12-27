Jewish Man Attacked in Williamsburg; Suspect Apprehended

NEW YORK -

Monday, December 27, 2021

A Jewish man was attacked and pushed down the stairs of a train station in Williamsburg on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at Myrtle Avenue and Cedar Street around 11:30, a member of Williamsburg Shomrim member told Hamodia.

After the assailants fled, the victim called Shomrim, who called the police and Hatzolah. The victim was taken to the hospital and the attackers were apprehended.

The Shomrim member stressed that it appeared to have been a robbery and the two perpetrators stole the victim’s cell phone. Police are still investigating a potential motive, and have not ruled out that it may have been a hate crime.