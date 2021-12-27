Hospitals Brace for New Covid Wave As Cases Turn Upward

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 27, 2021 at 1:56 pm |

A bedside hookup in the coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, Yerushalayim, earlier this year. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Cases of coronavirus in Israel were on a sharply upward trajectory on Monday, as the Health Ministry recorded over 2,000 new cases as of early evening.

This marks the most cases since October 10, when 2,343 new cases were diagnosed.

At the same time, serious hospitalizations remained steady, dropping slightly from 87 reported Monday morning to 84.

In total, 134 patients are hospitalized, out of over 14,000 active cases nationwide.

As an indication of a worsening situation, Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital told Army Radio that they reopened the COVID ward earlier in the day when the number of patients reached 12.

“There’s evidence that the number will go up. We still don’t have any Omicron patients, but the majority are, of course, unvaccinated,” said Hadassah’s Prof. Dror Mevorach.