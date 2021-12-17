Jumaane Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) -

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Jumaane Williams, New York City’s elected public advocate who is also running for governor, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 45-year-old Democrat said in a statement that he tested positive for the disease Thursday night and was experiencing mild symptoms. He said he was vaccinated and had received a booster shot.

Williams said he is quarantining at home away from his expectant wife, who tested negative.

He said with a rise in reported coronavirus cases, New Yorkers need to take precautions and government should switch to remote work when possible. He also encouraged New York State to adopt New York City’s policy of requiring a proof of vaccine for indoor dining and entertainment venues.