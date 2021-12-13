Hochul Announces Massive Expansion of JFK Airport

NEW YORK -

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 3:48 pm |

Drawing of plans for new JFK terminal. (Office of the Governor)

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $9.6 billion public-private expansion and revamp of John F. Kennedy airport, as part of a push to make JFK one of the most up-to-date terminals in the United States.

The project to build a 2.4 million square-foot new international terminal on the south side of the airport was planned to begin in 2020, but was pushed off to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on air travel.

The terminal will be where terminals 1, 2 and former terminal 3 currently are and will have 23 international gates. The first phase is expected to be open in 2026 and completed in 2030.

The project is expected to generate 10,000 jobs, said Rick Cotton, the Executive Director of Port Authority.

Private investors, including the Carlyle Group and JLC, will finance the terminal itself, while Port Authority will build the road and utility infrastructure.

“As we recover from this pandemic, I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and streamlined experience, and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve,” Hochul said. “The time to get large infrastructure projects done is now, and I’m committed to getting JFK’s brand new Terminal One underway and completed as soon as possible.”