15-Year-Old Liel Namdar a”H Killed in Car Crash in Woodmere; Man in Custody

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:40 am |

Nassau County police said that 15-year old Liel Namdar a”H was killed in a double car accident in Woodmere on Motzoei Shabbos.

Officers say a Dodge Ram and an Audi SUV crashed on Edward Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard just before 11 p.m.

The Dodge had two passengers that are being treated for minor injuries.

The Audi held 5 passengers, including a 15-year-old Namdar who died shortly after the collision. The four other passengers are hospitalized, with one listed in critical condition.

Namdar and the others had been returning from a Camp Anna Heller reunion.

Arlin Javier Aguilera, the driver of the Dodge, was placed into custody and will be arraigned later Sunday. He was charged with 2nd degree vehicular manslaughter, 2nd vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the people wounded in the accident:

Miriam bas Ina Pessya Yocheved; Aliza bas Miriam; Chana Eliana bas Naomi and Rachel Esther bas Tamar.