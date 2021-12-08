Chabad Shul in Milan, Italy, Vandalized, Sifrei Torah Thrown to the Floor

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 am |

Sifrei kodesh thrown to the floor. (StopAntisemitism.org)

A theft occurred overnight Sunday at the Chabad Jewish Center in Milan, Itlay, in the Lorenteggio area. Some people in charge of the shul noticed the break-in at around 7 a.m. the next morning and called the police.

The broken aron kodesh. (StopAntisemitism.org)

The premises were turned upside down. The thieves emptied all the lockers and unrolled and threw on the ground the sifrei Torah, after tearing off the ornaments, perhaps thinking they were gold. According to an inventory released by the Milan police headquarters, the criminals stole two laptops, 155 euros and some precious medals.