BREAKING: NYC Mandating Vaccination for Private School Employees

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio holding a virtual media availability from City Hall, Wednesday. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

New York City is extending its vaccine mandate to private-school employees, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi announced Thursday evening, amid fear over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“We’re doing everything in our power to protect our students and school staff, and a mandate for nonpublic school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe,” de Blasio said in a statement.

Private-school employees will have to provide proof of one vaccine shot by Dec. 20. Public-school employees, along with other city employees, already have vaccine mandate in place, with except for those who get approved for religious or medical exemptions.

De Blasio and Chokshi held calls with private-school leaders this week, informing them of the impending mandate. A person familiar with the calls told Hamodia said there was pushback from both Jewish and Catholic leaders.

On Thursday, Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Chairman of the Committee of NYC Religious and Independent School Officials, sent a letter earlier Thursday to de Blasio and Chokshi, saying, the Committee, which represents Jewish, Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Lutheran, Adventist, and historically black independent schools, “firmly opposes any such mandate.”

“While we support and generally encourage Covid vaccination in our schools, and while in fact the large majority of our schools’ employees are so vaccinated, most of our schools do not insist upon such vaccination as a condition of employment,” Rabbi Zwiebel wrote. “Many of our schools view Covid vaccination as a matter most appropriately left to individual choice, not government fiat. This is an area where government should be using its bully pulpit to persuade, not its regulatory arm to coerce.”

Rabbi Zwiebel, who is executive vice president of Agudath Israel of America, said that the mandate could have a “devastating” effect on the schools.

“In an era when finding high quality teachers and staff is so difficult even at the beginning of the school year, finding high quality replacement staff in the middle of the school year may be impossible,” the letter says. “Some schools may even be forced to close because of the severe shortage of teachers.”

Yeshivos in particular have recently been experiencing a massive shortage of teachers.

The mandate was announced shortly before Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a joint press conference with de Blasio, said that five Omicron cases have been confirmed in New York state, one in Suffolk County and four in New York City.

The Omicron variant, first discovered in southern Africa, is, at this early stage, believed to be more contagious than the original Covid, but not necessarily more dangerous.

“The early cases … seem to be minor cases,” Hochul said, adding that it was only a matter of time before Omicron cases were discovered in New York, and that there is “no cause for alarm.”

Councilman Stephen Levin (Brooklyn Heights, Williamsburg, Bedford–Stuyvesant) tweeted his approval of the new mandate. “While we are still learning about Omicron, we know that vaxx is effective against the other variants incl Delta,” Levin wrote. “We know that widespread vaxx is how we end the pandemic.”

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov tweeted opposition, writing, “Bill de Blasio needs to keep his hands off of our private schools. This mandate is just another way for government officials to sink their teeth into our private schools and attempt to exert control. If we let this slide, we are setting a dangerous precedent.”

Currently, 89 percent of adults in New York City have received at least one vaccine dose, and 96% of Education Department employees.