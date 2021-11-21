Yeshivah Students in Chicago Return Missing Money

NEW YORK -

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 11:04 am |

Two yeshivah students in the Skokie neighborhood of Chicago have won praise for returning hundreds of dollars they found on the street.

Zev Goldstein and Coby Kamish told CBS Chicago that they were walking outside the Fasman Yeshiva High School on Thursday when they noticed hundreds of dollars bills drifting over the bushes.

“It was so windy, money was floating in the air,” Goldstein told a reporter. “Hundreds of twenties, just lying on the ground.”

The two saw a man stuffing his pockets but when they approached him asking what to do, he ran off.

The young men walked further and found an armored truck outside of a bank across the street. On the windy day, money had escaped from the back.

“Because of how windy it was, it was futile,” Goldstein said.

The two of them managed to gather $790 worth of small bills and handed them over to bank employees.

“I thought the right thing was to give it back to the people … it’s their money,” Kamish said.

The yeshivah students were commended by the local police for their “honesty.”

Skokie police officers are currently investigating how much money was blown away and how much may have been taken by those nearby.