Iran’s Quds Force, Not Hezbollah, Behind Plot Targeting Israelis in Colombia

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:11 am |

Iranian demonstrators raise placards and a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they chant anti-U.S. slogans and burn an Israeli flag during a rally in the capital Tehran, in 2019. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Iran and its elite Quds Force appear to be behind a recent attempted killing of an Israeli in Colombia, despite original reports that the incident had been plotted by Hezbollah, Yisrael Hayom reported.

Sources familiar with the matter insist that there is a consistent pattern of behavior that centers around cooperation between local criminal organizations and international terrorist entities – at the head of which stands the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force.

The Colombia incident is the latest in a long series of recent attempted killings of Israeli businesspeople in Africa in retaliation for the targeted killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last November.

The sources also said that the attempted killing comprised a violation of sovereignty, and stressed that it was Iran who was sending cells of trained killers to murder Israelis abroad.

“Two months ago we had to deal with a situation where we had to set up an operation to capture and expel two criminals mandated by Hezbollah who intended to commit a criminal act in Colombia,” Colombia’s Defense Minister Diego Molano said in an interview with the local news outlet el Tiempo. According to the report, the plot included a cell that had been following a number of foreigners in Colombia, Americans as well as Israelis.

Colombia is accusing neighboring Venezuela of offering haven to terrorists, who then operate from inside its borders, as Yisrael Hayom reported in October.