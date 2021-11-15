Report: Colombia Exposes Hezbollah Activity Against Israeli Targets 

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:12 am |

President Yitzchak Herzog meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque during his official visit to Israel, at the President’s Residence in Yerushalayim, last week. (Olivier Fitoussil/Flash90)

Two Hezbollah operatives were captured, deported from Colombia about two months ago, and a former intelligence agent, who until recently worked with Israeli diplomats, discovered that Hezbollah was following him in Bogota and fled the country, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said in an interview with the El Tiempo daily.

Agents from several countries, including Mossad officials, reported to Colombian authorities that the former intelligence agent was a target for assassination by Hezbollah operatives in the country. The agent was smuggled to Tel Aviv in a covert operation, the report said.

The report also noted Hezbollah’s surveillance against Israel and U.S. targets in Bogota.

Molano said in the interview published Sunday that “there are concerns about the presence of Hezbollah in Venezuela and its relationship with terrorist groups and their financing.”

He said there was a “risk with Hezbollah in Venezuela and what its links to drug traffic or terrorist groups on the Venezuelan side could generate for national security.”

President Yitzchak Herzog met with Colombian President Ivan Duque in Yerushalayim last week and noted that “like Israel, I know that Colombia is concerned about Iran and Hezbollah’s terror cells being established on your border with Venezuela. From many years of experience, it is clear that these forces must be stopped swiftly — if not a minute sooner.”

Colombia added Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to its list of terrorist entities in January 2020.

Hezbollah is active in central and south America and is a key player in the drug trade, profits of which it uses to fund its terrorism operations.

The scope of the terror group’s global operations was exposed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Project Cassandra against Hezbollah, which aside from operating as an international terrorist organization also runs one of the largest drug cartels in the world.