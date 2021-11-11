Israeli Hiker Missing in Mexico

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5:32 pm |

A search was underway Thursday for an Israeli hiker who went missing in an accident in an area near the Mexican-Guatemalan border.

Yanai Rimon, 25, from Sderot, has been missing since a friend who was traveling with him said that he fell into a river from a height of about fifteen feet and was swept away by the current, Wednesday.

A search effort has been mounted involving Hilik Magnus, regarded as one of Israel’s best search and rescue experts, and a local team.

Bnei Markovich, the father of Yanai’s friend, told Ynet that the two went on the trip with other friends a few months ago after finishing their military service. The trip did not include challenging or dangerous tracks, he said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is monitoring the search and keeping Rimon’s family updated.