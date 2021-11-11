Health Official Says Cuomo’s Cluster Zones Didn’t Follow Metrics

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 3:23 pm |

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the Cluster Action Initiative on October 6. (Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

The color-coded shutdown zones established by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo last October did not in fact follow specific metrics, a Health Department employee told investigators last spring, in an apparent vindication of Jewish communities who alleged their neighborhoods were targeted for shutdown by the since-disgraced governor.

“The zones were very complicated,” said the unnamed employee, who was interviewed by investigators looking into various allegations of misconduct by Cuomo. “There were metrics that our staff would work on, but they would only be announced that people met the metrics if that came from the [Governor’s] Chamber. Some areas met the metrics and would be called a zone and others met the metrics and would not be called a zone.”

Attorney General Letita James this week released the full transcripts of the interviews by investigators, who were looking into including allegations incuding Cuomo’s harassment of state employees, his handling of COVID, and his publishing a book about his handling of COVID.

Avi Schick, an attorney at the Troutman Pepper firm, who represented Agudath Israel and local shuls and won a preliminary injunction at the U.S. Supreme Court against Cuomo’s Cluster Action Initiative, told Hamodia on Thursday that the employee’s testimony “confirms what we have known all along: the metrics and zones used to target our neighborhoods and shutter our shuls were the product of politics, not science.”

Check back soon for fuller coverage of this developing story.