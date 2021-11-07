Community

Pinsk-Karlin Rebbe Leads Shabbos Hisachdus in Meron

The Pinsk-Karlin Rebbe seen leaving the tziyun of the Rashbi in Meron, on Motzoei Shabbos, after leading an uplifting Shabbos hisachdus for the Chassidim. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Rebbe at Birkas Hamazon after seudah shlishis. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Rebbe making havdalah. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Rebbe leads a medurah at the kever, on Motzoei Shabbos. (David Cohen/Flash90)