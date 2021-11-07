Want up-to-the-
November 7, 2021
November 7, 2021
ג' כסלו תשפ"ב
ג' כסלו תשפ"ב
Pinsk-Karlin Rebbe Leads Shabbos Hisachdus in Meron
Pinsk-Karlin Rebbe Leads Shabbos Hisachdus in Meron
Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 4:14 am
ג' כסלו תשפ"ב
The Pinsk-Karlin Rebbe seen leaving the
tziyun
of the Rashbi in Meron, on Motzoei Shabbos, after leading an uplifting Shabbos
hisachdus
for the Chassidim. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Rebbe at
Birkas Hamazon
after
seudah shlishis
. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Rebbe making
havdalah.
(David Cohen/Flash90)
The Rebbe leads a
medurah
at the
kever
, on Motzoei Shabbos. (David Cohen/Flash90)
