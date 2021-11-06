Tehillim Requested as Harav Shalom Cohen Hospitalized

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 6:56 pm |

Hagaon Harav Shalom Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshiva Porat Yosef and Nasi of the Shas party’s Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center late on Friday afternoon.

Harav Cohen had felt weak in recent days, and following a rise in his temperature, he was taken to the hospital for further observation.

After consulting with his personal physician, it was decided that, due to his immense pain, he should remain in the hospital for a few days.

All are asked to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shalom ben Tafuchah Malkah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.