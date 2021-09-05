More Than 80% of New Yorkers Have at Least One Vaccine Dose

NEW YORK -

Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:29 pm |

More than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Governor Kathy Hochul announced, while 72.1% have received both doses.

Of all people ages 12 and up who are eligible, at least 67.9% have at least one dose and 60.6% have gotten both shots.

Nearly 68,000 doses were administered in a 24 hour period between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

“We continue to keep a close eye on the numbers, and while we know we’ve come a long way in beating back the virus and getting a good number of New Yorkers vaccinated, our work is not yet done, my friends,” Hochul said in a statement. “COVID is still out there, and we cannot get complacent because we all know what it’s capable of. If you still need to get vaccinated, it’s imperative that you do so as soon as possible because your safety and the safety of others is on the line.”

More than 23 million vaccine doses have been distributed in New York state.

___

smarcus@hamoida.com