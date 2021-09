BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:48 pm |

Hatzolah, WSPU Shomrim and Chaveirim are rescuing 4 Seiferei Torahs that were flooded in Sambor Shul on Walton St.

Sifrei Torah being rescued from Ohr Yisrael Elimelech Shul at Wythe Ave & Rutledge St. (Williamsburg News)

The 4 Sifrei Torah were brought to Bulchuv Shul around the corner on Marcy Ave & Flushing Ave.