U.S. Urges to “Reconsider” Traveling to Canada

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:12 pm |

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent directs a vehicle entering the United States from Canada to an inspection point at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The State Department updated Canada’s travel advisory to a Level 3 on Tuesday due to rising coronavirus numbers in the country.

The Level 3 urged Americans to “avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security.”

Canada’s coronavirus cases, though steadily rising, remain significantly less than those in the United States.

The CDC issued a travel health notice on Monday, raising Canada’s travel risk advisory from Level 2: Moderate to Level 3: High.

Canada had previously been lowered to Level 2 in early August, when the country began to open its borders to vaccinated Americans who had recently tested negative for the coronavirus. The United States had closed its land borders with Canada through August 21 to nonessential travel, but allowed Canadians to fly in.

