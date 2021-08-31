New York State Eviction Moratorium to Expire, Extension a Possibility

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:51 am |

New York State’s eviction moratorium is set to expire Tuesday, a week after the Supreme Court threw out the Biden administration’s federal ban on evictions.

The New York State Legislature will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of extending the moratorium through mid-January 2022, CBS 2 reported.

Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted, “Rent relief funds are available to New Yorkers who need it,” urging residents to apply for rent relief. People can also apply by calling the hotline with the number 1-844-691-7368.

New York has been one the slowest states to distribute federal rent relief funds, with less than 8% of the $2.7 billion in the program sent out to the hundreds of thousands of applicants, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, as the real estate market rebounds from the pandemic slump, New York City has emerged as the most expensive place to rent a one-room apartment in the United States, surpassing San Francisco.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com