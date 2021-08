YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 8:18 am |

The medical teams of Ichud Hatzalah at the scene of the incident, Tuesday. (Ichud Hatzalah)

The medical teams of Ichud Hatzalah performed CPR on a 60-year-old man, z”l, who lost consciousness in his apartment in the Ukrainian city of Uman on Tuesday morning.

Yechiel Stern, a paramedic from Ichud Hatzalah who participated in the resuscitation operations, said: “Unfortunately, after the resuscitation efforts with the help of a paramedic from the Uman clinic, he was pronounced dead. Activists are now working to fly his body for kevurah.”