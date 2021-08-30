Ida Downs New Orleans Power on Deadly Path Through Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -

Monday, August 30, 2021

A parking sign lies in the street as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sunday. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

Ida spent 16 hours over land as a hurricane battering Louisiana before finally being downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ida had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It struck coastal Louisiana on Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 150 mph (230 kph), a tie for the fifth-strongest hurricane to every hit the mainland U.S.

Earlier, Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast.

Ida was already blamed for at least one death in Louisiana. Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone injured by a fallen tree at a home in Prairieville outside Baton Rouge and confirmed the death, the office said Sunday. The victim was not identified.

The power outage in New Orleans, meanwhile, heightened the city’s vulnerability to flooding and left hundreds of thousands of people without air-conditioning and refrigeration in sweltering summer heat.