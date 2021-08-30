Corona Cabinet to Review Plan for Slichos at Kosel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 30, 2021 at 3:36 pm |

Mispallelim at the Kosel, July 21, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Ahead of a discussion by the Corona Cabinet set for Monday evening, Prime Minister Bennett approved the plan for holding slichos at the Kosel.

The plan calls for a limit of 8,000 mispallelim at the Kosel Plaza at any given time, in order to allow for social distancing to reduce chances of spreading the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office

In addition, mispallelim will be divided into capsules at the Plaza, and masks will be required for entry.

Actions will be taken to enforce and uphold order and the directives, a statement from the PMO said.

Bennett also approved extending the ‘Green Pass’ plan to include all employees at health and educational institutions, as well as all workers in places where customers are required to present the pass. That would cover HMOs, senior living facilities, gyms, restaurants, pools, event halls and cultural and recreation venues.