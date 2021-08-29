Report: Bennett Promises Biden No Public Campaign Against Iran Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 1:54 pm |

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House, Friday. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Whatever Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s much-touted plan for Iran might contain, no more was known about it after his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden than before it.

However, at least one important point may have leaked from the meeting: Bennett’s pledge to Biden not to conduct a public campaign against a possible U.S. decision to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, according to Walla news, citing American sources.

Bennett reportedly made the same commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan earlier on Friday.

The policy contrasts with former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s very public opposition to President Obama’s 2015 deal with Iran, and his subsequent support for former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it.

Bennett was quoted as saying that he believes that quiet dialogue will work better, and that the White House was appreciative of his stance.

Netanyahu’s Likud party wasn’t quiet about the report, accusing Bennett of trading Israel’s security for a photo-op.

“For a picture at the White House, Bennett completely folded in front of Biden and harmed Israel’s security when he promised not to fight publicly,” Likud said in a statement. “This is a dangerous statement that combines inexperience, irresponsibility and a lack of leadership.”

“Iran is galloping toward the bomb and the weak government in Israel proved that it does not intend to fight against it.”