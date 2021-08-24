Dozens of Vizhnitzer Bachurim Returning From Ukraine Hospitalized With Food Poisoning

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:58 pm |

The school bus that brought the boys from the plane to the Hatzalah garage at 14th Avenue and 37th Street is seen at right, as Hatzalah buses prepare to the bring the food-poisoning patients to the hospital Tuesday evening. (BoroPark24.com)

Dozens of Vizhnitzer bachurim returning on a flight from Ukraine were hospitalized with food poisoning Tuesday, but all are expected to be okay.

A large group of chassidim of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe of Boro Park had traveled with their Rebbe, shlita, to Ukraine. Although the Rebbe had already returned Monday evening, dozens of bachurim stayed in Ukraine a bit longer. Those bachurim took a flight to New York on Tuesday, when some of them were overcome with illness.

Prior to the flight, the boys who fell ill had eaten tuna fish sandwiches, which was the apparent source of their illness.

When the plane landed at JFK airport around 6 p.m., one boy was transported directly to the hospital.

A bus that brought some of the boys to Boro Park went directly to the Hatzalah garage at 14th Avenue and 37th Street in Boro Park. Due to the large number of bachurim who were not feeling well, Hatzalah of Boro Park was assisted in the transport by ambulances from Hatzalahs of Crown Heights, Williamsburg, and Flatbush. Approximately 22 boys from Boro Park were hospitalized. Shomrim assisted with the transportation of parents whose children are in the hospital.

Additionally, approximately sixteen boys from the group who traveled from the airport to Upstate New York required hospitalization: around eight in Monsey, seven in Kiryas Joel, and one in the Catskills.

All the boys are expected to recover, and by late Tuesday night, some had already been discharged from the hospital.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com