Lithuania Shelves Plans for Conference Center Built on Vilna Jewish Cemetery

After years of petitioning by Jewish historians and organizations, the Lithuanian government has halted its plan to build a $25 million conference center on top of Vilna’s Jewish cemetery.

Vilna, once one a flourishing center of Jewish life and learning, was decimated by the Holocaust. What remained includes the cemetery which held every member of the Jewish community who passed away between 1593 and 1830. There are “a galaxy of eminent European rabbinic scholars and authors” buried there according to the Times of Israel, including the kevarim of the Chayai Adam and the Be’er HaGolah.

In 2020, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America sent a letter to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, urging him to protect the cemetery.

“The cemetery in Shnipeshok occupies a prominent place in the hearts of Jews the world over. Great sages and scholars, whose piety and leadership are revered still today, and whose written scholarship is studied today, are buried there. All cemeteries deserve respect; the Old Jewish Cemetery in Shnipeshok deserves special respect,” they wrote.

Despite protests, the building project moved forward until 2021, due to the sinking popularity of conferences amid the pandemic making it financially unfeasible.

“We are pleased to report this week that the plans for construction were suspended by the government of Lithuania. We commend the government of Lithuania for making the right decision on this important matter,” said Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudath Israel of America.

