Yeshivah Bachur Shot, Killed, Outside Denver Yeshivah in One of Three Shootings

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:34 am |

A yeshivah bachur was tragically shot and killed in front of the Denver Yeshiva late Tuesday night.

Denver Police Department say that the horrific incident unfolded in front of Yeshiva Toras Chaim, located at 1555 Stuart Street in Denver.

The bachur was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Misaskim told Hamodia the family has been informed. The bachur was a 19-year-old student from Cleveland.

Police added that no arrests have been made yet. The investigation into the horrific murder is ongoing, after a deadly crime spree was seen Tuesday night.

The crime spree started near Colfax Ave. and Grape St. at 10:50 p.m. with a car jacking. No injuries were reported.

Next, a shooting and car jacking took place in the 1500 block of Lafayette St around 11 p.m. One person was critically injured.

Then, the bachur was shot and killed in front of Yeshiva Toras Chaim.

Misaskim told Hamodia that the police do not believe the shooting was a targeted hate crime.

Police are looking for three vehicles connected to the crime spree: