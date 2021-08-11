Man Slapped in Boro Park in Dispute Over Driveway

BORO PARK -

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:35 pm |

A Jewish man being slapped in the face in Boro Park Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for the man who smacked a middle-aged Jew in the face in Boro Park amid an apparent dispute over a blocked driveway.

The incident occurred around 11;45 a.m. Wednesday, on 39th Street between 11th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

Video taken by a resident shows the young man who lived in a house on the block arguing with the Jew, whose commercial van was parked in front of the man’s house. The van is barely blocking the driveway, if at all. The man shouts at the Jew, accusing him of “disrespect[ing] my woman,” an apparent reference to the man’s wife, who is also seen in the video.

“I told her I’m going to move,” the Jew replies.

“No, you told her, ‘No,'” the man argues, and then slaps the Jew in the face, causing him to stagger backward and fall. The victim is on the ground for approximately eight seconds before he gets back up.

Boro Park Shomrim told Hamodia that the assailant then fled in his car. But police know where he lives and who he is, and an arrest is expected shortly. He is nor expected to charged with a hate crime.

Police, Shomrim and an FDNY ambulance were called to the scene, but the victim refused medical attention.