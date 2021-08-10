Fire Put Out at Iranian Petrochemicals Plant

DUBAI (Reuters) -

A fire broke out at a storage tank in a petrochemicals plant on Iran‘s Gulf island of Kharg on Tuesday, but the blaze was brought under control and there were no casualties, the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency reported.

“Fortunately, this accident did not cause any casualties and its cause is being investigated,” Mohammad Ali Kazemipour, spokesman for the Kharg Petrochemical Company, told SHANA.

“The blaze is now completely contained and we are carrying out cooling operations,” Kazemipour said.

The incident did not affect production, Kazemipour told the semi-official news agency ILNA.