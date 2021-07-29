Police Arrest Staten Island Woman For Spreading Antisemitic Flyers

NEW YORK -

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12:27 pm |

Police arrested a Staten Island woman for leaving antisemitic flyers and swastikas around her neighborhood in November and January.

A a representative for the Staten Island Defense Attorney’s office told Hamodia, “While this matter remains under investigation, our office continues to take all instances of hate-based crimes and bias incredibly seriously, with RCDA’s Hate Crimes Unit committed to investigating and prosecuting these cases. At the same time, our Hate Crimes Task Force composed of leaders who represent communities that are historically targeted and victimized by hate-based crime, is committed to securing the right of every person to live their lives free from bias and hate on Staten Island.”

Gina Aversano, 49, posted swastika stickers at Wolfe’s Pond Park on November 4, and on a van the next day, the New York Daily News reported.

In January, she hung up hateful posters around Staten Island overnight, alleging Jews were behind a conspiracy to wipe out white Europeans.

The police tracked her through her own public social media posts.

She has been charged with felony aggravated harassment in the first degree, and several counts of making graffiti.

When Hamodia inquired why a woman who spread conspiracies about Jews was not charged with a hate crime, the Defense Attorney’s representative said the charge of felony takes into consideration the “hateful acts (such as the displaying of swastika in a public space)” and that the aggravated harassment charge is brought for “displaying an offensive symbol.”

The representative elaborated that charges of hate crimes are brought when there is a “targeted..victim.. against whom a specified offense (robbery, arson, assault, etc.) was committed.”

___

smarcus@hamodia.com