Several People Injured as Tornadoes Hit Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) -

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:56 pm |

Several people were injured Thursday when a building at a Bensalem auto dealership collapsed under severe weather, authorities said.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County, sending trees falling and debris flying. The thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.

The Courier Times of Bucks County reported that one of the tornadoes damaged the auto dealership and a mobile-home park.

Bensalem Police Public Safety Director Fred Harran told the newspaper that five people were injured at the dealership on Old Lincoln Highway. The severity of their injuries was unknown, but nobody was unaccounted for, authorities told the newspaper.

A video posted on Twitter shows a building at the dealership collapsed, with emergency sirens abound.

Anthony Perez, an employee at the dealership, told the paper that a weather alert sounded on his phone just before the tornado hit.

“At that point, we were looking for shelter,” he said. “Everything was in a flash.”

Severe weather was a concern around the region, with the NWS issuing warnings in New Jersey and Ohio as well.