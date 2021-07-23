NYPD Looking for Man Who Threatened Jew Into Saying Free Palestine

NEW YORK -

Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2:03 pm |

Surveillance image of the suspect.

The NYPD has obtained and distributed surveillance images of a man alleged to have threatened a Jew last month into saying, “Free Palestine.”

The incident occurred on June 17, at 12th Avenue and West 43 Street in Manhattan. A man snatched the hat off a Jew, and fled northbound on a bicycle. Approximately 10 minutes later, the man returned, and told the victim to say “Free Palestine,” as he threatened him with his fists. The victim complied, and the man then fled.

This was one of several incidents that occurred in New York during and after Israel’s war in May with Hamas, in which Jews were attacked by Palestinian supporters demanding they say, “Free Palestine.”

The incident is being investigated by the Hate Crime Task Force.