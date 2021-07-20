Jewish Supermarkets Boycott Ben & Jerry’s; De Blasio Suggests He May Also

NEW YORK -

Truck are parked at the Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream factory in the Be’er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Fallout from Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream announcement that they will no longer sell products in Judea and Samaria continued Tuesday, with kosher supermarkets in the tri-state area have announcing they will no longer stock the products, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio suggesting he may boycott the company as well.

“I can say I will not be eating any more Cherry Garcia for a while,” the mayor said at his press conference Tuesday morning, citing a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, in response to a question by a Hamodia reporter.

In a statement released on Monday, Ben & Jerry’s said that “it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).”

But, it added, “although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement.”

Due to licensing practicalities, the new policy will not come into effect until 2023. The ice cream company said would find a new licensing arrangement and end its relationship with its current Israeli distributor and manufacturer. It intends to continue to sell in Israel, but within internationally-recognized borders.

The response from Israel and its supporters was swift. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, that there would be “serious consequences, legal and otherwise, and that it will act aggressively against all boycott actions directed against its citizens.”

Unilever, said in a statement Monday, “We remain fully committed to our presence in Israel, where we have invested in our people, brands and business for several decades.

“Ben & Jerry’s was acquired by Unilever in 2000. As part of the acquisition agreement, we have always recognised the right of the brand and its independent Board to take decisions about its social mission. We also welcome the fact that Ben & Jerry’s will stay in Israel.”

The Israeli licensee, Ben & Jerry’s Israel, said “the decision is entirely unacceptable. Ben & Jerry’s international decided not to renew their agreement with us in a year and a half after we refused their demand to stop distribution throughout Israel,” it said, according to The Times of Israel.

The local vendor appealed to Israelis not to boycott it. “The Israeli consumer must not punish the Israeli factory, which is independent and employs hundreds of people in southern Israel,” it said in a statement.

Jewish stores and individuals in the United States quickly reacted against the company as well, which is owned by Jews with a history of left-wing activism.

Shortly after Ben & Jerry’s announcement, New York-based activist Chaskel Bennett tweeted, “@benandjerrys will no longer be allowed in my home. Two can play your game. #BoycottBenAndJerry.”

Soon after, one kosher supermarket after another announced they’d be dropping Ben & Jerry’s from their freezers in solidarity with the Jewish state, including Gourmet Glatt of the 5 Towns, Shop Delight in Great Neck, Glatt Express in Teaneck, Seasons, Gourmet Glatt of Cedarhurst, Cedar Market in Teaneck, Aaron’s In Queens, Moisha’s Discount Supermarket in Midwood, Market Maven in Baltimore, and Grove Kosher in Florida.

Reaction against Ben & Jerry’s extended beyond kosher stores: Morton Williams, a chain of 16 supermarkets in the New York City Metropolitan area, is severely cutting back its sales and marketing of the brand, Morton Williams co-owner Avi Kaner announced, tweeting, “Our supermarkets have taken action against Ben & Jerry’s, which is boycotting Jewish communities that are at the center of a territorial dispute in Israel, including the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem – inhabited by Jews for over 3,000 years.”

Kaner detailed the actions in an interview with the New York Post: Morton Williams will no longer advertise Ben & Jerry’s, wil reduce its sales by 70%, and will place the ice cream in the “least desirable” section of the freezer.

Kaner added, “Please try Häagen-Dazs ice cream – you’ll love it!”

At his daily press conference Tuesday, a Hamodia reporter asked Mayor de Blasio, one of the few progressive figures who is pro-Israel and anti-BDS, about the boycott and counter-boycott.

“Ben Jerry’s yesterday announced it’s joining the BDS movement,” the reporter asked. “A bunch of stores in the New York area in response said they’re taking Ben & Jerry’s off their shelves. As a prominent progressive anti-BDS figure, I’m just wondering what you think, if you want to comment on this, and whether you’ll be sticking to Häagen-Dazs?”

“I can say I will not be eating anymore Cherry Garcia for a while,” de Blasio replied. He then criticized Ben & Jerry’s announcement, saying, “That’s sad to me. I don’t know them well but I’ve met them over the years and I think they’re good people — literally Ben and Jerry. I think they’re good people with good values, but this is a mistake. They shouldn’t do this.

“BDS is a movement that will undermine peace in the Middle East. It’s as simple as that. You cannot have peace if you undermine the economic reality and create division. I just believe that’s absolutely the wrong approach and I don’t think Ben and Jerry’s should be doing that. I think they’ve been involved and they’ve done a lot of good in the world, but they should stand back from this, because really what we need, and for the first time, as interesting as the Israeli government is, it at least is a different government, and the potential for a different path forward exists now — but not if the economy doesn’t work. Because the path to peace is going to have to involve economic justice for Israelis and Palestinians alike. And that won’t work if the economy doesn’t function. So I think BDS is just absolutely mistaken, and I’m sorry to hear that news.”

