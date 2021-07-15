Avenue H Subway Station Now Fully Accessible

NEW YORK -

Ave H Subway Station with Wheelchair accessible ramps. (googlemaps)

The Avenue H subway station on the Q line is now fully accessible for people with wheelchairs or parents with strollers, the MTA announced.

State Senator Simcha Felder said in a statement, “Many of us take the subway and navigating the City for granted, but for people with disabilities these things are a real challenge. I am very pleased that this upgrade will help many people with mobility issues including people with disabilities, seniors and mothers with strollers as well. I will continue fighting to create the inclusive city we all deserve and I hope to celebrate many more newly accessible subways in the close future.”

The Midwood subway station now boasts a new ramp on the northbound side which leads to a fully accessible turnstile area for access to the platform. A new underpass for an accessible way to the southbound platform was also added to improve customer flow and station environment. Both ramps were designed in accordance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA).

“The Avenue H Station is a perfect example of how ramps and thoughtful infrastructure can make for an accessible environment for all,” said Quemuel Arroyo, MTA Chief Accessibility Officer, who personally uses a wheelchair. “Our Brooklyn customers have the inclusive station they deserve as we continue to build a more equitable transit system.”

The project, which was part of the 2020-24 Capital Plan, cost $12.2 million. It also included updates to the fire alarm project, new security cameras, gas main replacements, and sidewalk work to connect the east as west sides of the station via underpass.

The MTA took advantage of the lack of commuters during the pandemic to work on projects and updates on the subway, and completed 12 accessibility projects in the past 18 months.

“This project, the first ADA project to be completed from the 2020-2024 Capital Plan, was one of many we were able to advance in spite of COVID – allowing us to deliver on our commitment to accessibility,” said Janno Lieber, President of MTA Construction & Development. “The MTA continues to be dedicated to accessibility and delivering these projects on time and on budget is critical so that riders return to a more equitable system.”

