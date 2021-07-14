Community

GALLERY: Chesed Shel Emes New York Sends Second Team to Surfside

By Hamodia Staff

CSE members davening mincha at the site of the Surfside Collapse.

A Chesed Shel Emes team from New York returned home on Wednesday after several days at the scene of the Surfside Collapse. This was the second CSE New York team that went to assist the CSE Florida team in Surfside.

Recovery personnel at are securing all valuables they find in the rubble, such as electronics, phones, tablets, computers and wallets, to be returned to owners or relatives. Chesed Shel Emes, in addition to its usual task of ensuring kavod hameis, is working with the Miami-Dade Police Property and Evidence Section to collect and preserving the religious articles that recovery officials find in the rubble, and help identify the owner.

Items recovered include sefarim, tallisos, kiddush cups, menorahs and tefillin.

CSE and K9 personnel.
L-R: CSE New York member Mordechai Meisels with CSE Florida Director Mark Rosenberg.
CSE New York member Mordechai Meisels with a member of the recovery task force from New York.
CSE members speaking with Miami-Dade Police Major Adrian Cummings.
