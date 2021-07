Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 12:39 pm |

Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 12:39 pm |

Philanthropist Moshe Bistricer was niftar at 101 years old.

The levayah was held Sunday morning in Shomrei Hadas.

Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisrael.

Yehi zichro baruch.