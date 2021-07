PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) -

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 6:39 am |

Haitian President Jovenel Moise. (Reuters/Ludovic Marin/Pool/File Photo)

An official said Wednesday that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated at home and the First Lady has been hospitalized amid political instability in the Caribbean country.