Man Harasses, Chases Jewish Man in Williamsburg

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Police and Williamsburg Shomrim are searching for a suspect who harassed and assaulted a Jewish man in Williamsburg on Monday at 11:35 a.m.

The suspect and the 25-year-old victim were walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Place and Hopkins Street before the suspect, who had been shouting antisemitic comments, turned and hit the victim on the back with a plank of wood and punched him in the chest, before turning and running.

The victim refused medical attention.

A police spokesperson said the suspect is still at large, and the investigation remains ongoing by NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The suspect was described as a male, dark complexion, approximately 30 years of age, 6’0”, 170lbs and short black hair. He was last seen wearing black shirt, red pants and gray shoes.

Williamsburg Shomrim did not respond to a request for comment.

