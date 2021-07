Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 am |

At least three rockets landed Monday on the Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq. There were no casualties, a coalition spokesman said.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 2:45 p.m. Marotto said the damage was being assessed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack.